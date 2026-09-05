Andhra Pradesh's 105 rural ponds to get Rs 50-cr facelift

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to modernise 105 rural ponds across the State at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, with the initiative aimed at strengthening irrigation resources, improving groundwater levels, protecting the environment and creating better public spaces in villages.

The programme is being taken up on the initiative of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, with support from the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

So far, 26 ponds have been rejuvenated and developed, while works on the remaining ponds are progressing at various stages. Ponds in Anantapur, Palnadu, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Kurnool, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Kakinada and Guntur districts have already been developed and opened to the public.

The modernisation works include strengthening pond bunds, constructing walking tracks and entrance gates, installing solar lighting and providing seating facilities. Children’s parks and open-air gyms are also being developed to turn the ponds into pleasant recreation and wellness centres for rural communities.

Officials said the works would increase water storage capacity and strengthen irrigation resources while helping recharge groundwater in surrounding areas. The initiative is also expected to contribute to environmental conservation and improve the quality of life in rural areas.