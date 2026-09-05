Andhra Pradesh's Varalakshmi Vratham a big draw at Dokiparru

VIJAYAWADA: A mass Varalakshmi Vratham was performed at Sri Bhu Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru Mahakshetram on Friday, marking the last Friday of the Sravana Masam. A large number of women devotees participated in two-hour-long ritual that began at 6 pm.

Temple founder trustee Sudha, administrators K Bapireddy and Vijayabhaskaramma, and family members Sumalatha and Prasanna also participated in the puja. The temple was decorated with flowers and illumination, while arrangements were made for devotees to perform the rituals in an order.

With the temple mandapam and Thousand-Pillared Hall filled with devotees, women performed the puja in several rows in the open area outside the halls. The temple authorities provided puja materials and other offerings free of cost. Trustees Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy supervised the arrangements.

Vedic scholars explained the significance of Varalakshmi Vratham and blessed devotees. Priests said women traditionally observe the vratham seeking prosperity, fulfilment of wishes, progeny and marital well-being.

A Lakshmi Yagam and Maha Shanti Homam were also performed in the morning, followed by Annadanam. Meanwhile, Sri Krishnashtami was celebrated with special pujas and abhishekams. The traditional Utti Kottadam ceremony attracted a large number of devotees and youngsters.