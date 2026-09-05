Big relief for Andhra Pradesh's contract health staff

VIJAYAWADA: In good news for contract healthcare employees, the State government has issued key administrative orders addressing long-pending service grievances, granting mandatory radiation safety leave, shift workload relief, and a share in surgical incentives across medical facilities.

Following directives from Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav in response to representations submitted by the Contract Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC), Health Secretary G Veerapandian and Health and Family Welfare Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu conducted detailed operational reviews and dispatched binding guidelines to government teaching hospitals, PHCs, and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

Under the official directives, contract radiographers and radiography technicians working in X-ray and radiology departments across government teaching hospitals will receive 30 days of mandatory paid special leave upon completing every 11 months of continuous service.

Recognising the health hazards of prolonged radiation exposure, the order explicitly specifies that this mandatory safety break must be granted separately without deducting from standard regular leave balances. This safety measure offers significant welfare relief to frontline radiology personnel who manage diagnostic loads in major tertiary care centres across the State.

To eliminate physical burnout among staff nurses caused by continuous 12-hour shifts in Primary Health Centres, facility administrators have been instructed to manage attendance through structured duty rotations.