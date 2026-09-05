Flights from Vijayawada to Dubai sought

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chambers organised an interactive meeting with Vijayawada International Airport Director M Lakshmi Kantha Reddy, at its office in Vijayawada on Friday.

AP Chambers’ President Potluri Bhaskara Rao said that the Chamber has been working for the development of Vijayawada Airport for many years as it is concerned with development of infrastructure along with industrial development. He added that the Chambers gives suggestions for the improvement of facilities and connectivity from Vijayawada Airport.

Bhaskara Rao said that the passengers are looking for direct connectivity to Dubai and hub and spoke connectivity to major international destinations. He also requested for convenient flight timings between Vijayawada and other cities in AP. He suggested having a dedicated cold storage cargo facility for perishable products.

Airport Director M Lakshmi Kantha Reddy mentioned, “AP Chambers played an important role over the years for the development of the Vijayawada Airport. Currently, the airport handles 22 flights and around 2,000 passengers per day. 26 flights can be parked.

“Regarding the new terminal, the Airports Authority of India gave the contract to a new contractor in June and the terminal is expected to be completed by October. It will be inaugurated within a few days of completion. The new terminal will have multi-level operations, six aerobridges, escalators, with technology and ambience. It has scope for future expansion,” he added.

He further added, “Fly91 is going to launch morning flights to Tirupati which will be useful for devotees. Direct connectivity is required to Dubai for travellers going to Europe and America. Hub and spoke model can be implemented once the new terminal is operational. It will be useful for international passengers as security and baggage check-in will be done at Vijayawada Airport itself.”

He said that the long-term proposal is to have an exclusive integrated cargo terminal.