INTERVIEW | Dues shouldn’t die with employee: APJAC Amaravati Bopparaju

On the State government’s claim of clearing `30,000 crore in employee dues, AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu says much of the amount represents employees’ own savings and statutory payments, while actual accumulated arrears remain at `40,000-50,000 crore. He also discusses the union’s support base, earlier agitations and its likely course after negotiations.

Excerpts

Why are you being forced to resort to agitation?

The main reason is that statutory dues and arrears have remained unresolved for months despite continuous dialogue. We extended full cooperation to the government for over two years, keeping in mind the State’s financial position, and held multiple rounds of detailed discussions with a five-minister committee and senior IAS officials.

After the meetings, we waited for about 40 days for clear communication on which decisions would be implemented, which demands would be deferred and what the timeline for resolution would be. When no official roadmap materialised, and retired employees continued to face severe financial hardship without receiving their hard-earned statutory benefits, organised agitation became our only recourse to protect our members.

Are all employee associations joining the APJAC Amaravati protests?

APJAC Amaravati is a broad federation representing departmental associations across every level — from VROs to Deputy Collectors in the Revenue Department, as well as the Police Officers Association, Government Doctors Association, engineering cadres, Grama/Ward Sachivalayam staff, PTD (RTC) workers and Retired Employees Associations.