Rs 68.23 crore AMRUT projects to address water woes in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Gurazala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao performed the foundation-laying ceremony for AMRUT 2.0 drinking water projects at Dachepalli Nagar Panchayat at an estimated cost of Rs 49.61 crore and in Gurazala Nagar Panchayat at an estimated cost of Rs 18.62 crore on Friday to provide a permanent solution to the drinking water problems faced by residents.

The MP said the project would benefit thousands of people living within the Dachepalli and Gurazala Nagar Panchayat limits.

He said the project was aimed at providing 24/7 supply of clean drinking water to every household through tap connections.

Water would be brought through pipelines to ensure a continuous supply and address the town’s drinking water requirements on a permanent basis.

Devarayalu said the government had allocated more than `800 crore for drinking water projects in municipalities across the Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency.

The MP expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for responding to the key demands raised by people during the elections.