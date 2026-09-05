TDP’s 40-day programme reaches one crore homes

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP’s outreach programme ‘Intintiki Telugu Desam - Two Years of Trust, Development and Welfare’ has crossed the milestone of visiting one crore households across Andhra Pradesh within 40 days.

The programme was launched with the objective of taking the development works undertaken and welfare schemes implemented during the two-year coalition government directly to the people. With another 1.30 lakh households covered on Friday, the total number of household visits reached one crore.

According to the party, Andhra Pradesh has 1,35,91,105 households, and the programme has so far covered 73.6 per cent of them. The campaign is being conducted across all 175 Assembly constituencies without leaving any constituency out.

TDP national working president Nara Lokesh welcomed the achievement and congratulated party leaders and workers for reaching the one-crore mark in just 40 days. He said the dedication, discipline and hard work of party workers at the grassroots level had been crucial to the success of the campaign.

Lokesh praised the workers for visiting households despite adverse weather conditions, interacting with families and gathering information about their problems and views. He also highlighted the use of technology, including recording visits through the party app and verifying them through photographs.

He said the one-crore household milestone was a reflection of the hard work, coordination and commitment.