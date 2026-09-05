Women’s Andhra Premier League set to encourage cricket talent in big way

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) released the schedule for the Women’s Andhra Premier League (WAPL) and stated that the league was aimed at promoting women’s cricket and providing more opportunities to talented women cricketers.

Chinni explained that a total of 13 matches, including the final, will be played in the league. The tournament will begin on September 19 and conclude with the final on September 27. A reserve day has been kept for final in case of disruption.

The matches will be held at Mangalagiri and will include both day and night fixtures. Entry will once again be free for spectators, allowing women’s cricket enthusiasts to watch the matches live.

Four teams will compete in WAPL and face each other during the league stage. The best teams will qualify for the final, where tournament champion will be decided. He said that the ACA is making arrangements for successful conduct of the tournament under the leadership secretary Sana Satish, governing council chairman Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao and director of cricket operations Doddanapeni Kalyan Krishna.