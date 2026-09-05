Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP office land: Official faces action

Prabhakara Rao served as Vizianagaram Tahsildar from December 19, 2020, to February 14, 2022.
YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates PM Modi on completing 25 years in public office
YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates PM Modi on completing 25 years in public officeFile Photo.
Express News Service
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VIZIANAGARAM: The AP government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against M Prabhakara Rao, former Tahsildar of Vizianagaram mandal, for allegedly altering land records to facilitate the allotment of land for a YSRCP office.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia issued proceedings directing Prabhakara Rao to submit his written explanation to the charges within 10 days under sub-clause (i) of clause (b) of sub-rule (2) of Rule 9 of the AP Revised Pension Rules, 1980.

Prabhakara Rao served as Vizianagaram Tahsildar from December 19, 2020, to February 14, 2022. He allegedly altered the classification of a 4.74-acre parcel in Survey No. 569 at Maharajupeta South Ward in Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation limits from private property belonging to the ‘Vizianagaram Estate’ to ‘Vacant Government Land’.

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