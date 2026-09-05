YSRCP office land: Official faces action

VIZIANAGARAM: The AP government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against M Prabhakara Rao, former Tahsildar of Vizianagaram mandal, for allegedly altering land records to facilitate the allotment of land for a YSRCP office.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia issued proceedings directing Prabhakara Rao to submit his written explanation to the charges within 10 days under sub-clause (i) of clause (b) of sub-rule (2) of Rule 9 of the AP Revised Pension Rules, 1980.

Prabhakara Rao served as Vizianagaram Tahsildar from December 19, 2020, to February 14, 2022. He allegedly altered the classification of a 4.74-acre parcel in Survey No. 569 at Maharajupeta South Ward in Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation limits from private property belonging to the ‘Vizianagaram Estate’ to ‘Vacant Government Land’.