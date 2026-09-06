Andhra govt prescribes norms for urban local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued a set of statutory rules and orders relating to the conduct of ordinary elections to Urban Local Bodies in the State, covering the election of Mayors, Chairpersons, Ward Members, Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons, besides prescribing a schedule for identification of SC, ST, BC and Women voters for reservation purposes.
The orders prescribe the procedure for the direct election of Mayors of Municipal Corporations and Chairpersons of Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats by the electorate of the respective Urban Local Body, along with the election of Ward Members. Separate rules have also been issued for the indirect election of Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons.
Under the amended municipal laws, the Mayor of a Municipal Corporation and the Chairperson of a Municipality/Nagar Panchayat will be elected directly by persons whose names appear in the electoral roll of the respective Corporation or Municipality, replacing the earlier system of indirect election by elected and eligible ex-officio members.
The rules issued for Municipal Corporations and Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats provide the detailed statutory procedure for conduct of elections to the offices of Mayor and Chairperson and for Ward Members.
The framework covers issuance of election notification, filing of nominations, scrutiny, withdrawal of candidature, publication of the list of contesting candidates, allotment of symbols, appointment of election and polling agents, postal ballots, polling through ballot papers or Electronic Voting Machines, NOTA, identification of electors, tendered and challenged votes, counting and recounting, declaration of results and submission of election expenditure accounts.
In the case of Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, the election programme is required to specify the dates for nominations, scrutiny, withdrawal, polling and counting. The poll is to be held not earlier than the seventh day after the last date for withdrawal of candidature. The elections will continue to be conducted under the superintendence, direction and control of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission, with the District Election Authorities, Election Officers, Returning Officers and other designated officials discharging the functions prescribed under the Acts, Rules and directions of the Commission.