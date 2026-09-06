Andhra govt prescribes norms for urban local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued a set of statutory rules and orders relating to the conduct of ordinary elections to Urban Local Bodies in the State, covering the election of Mayors, Chairpersons, Ward Members, Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons, besides prescribing a schedule for identification of SC, ST, BC and Women voters for reservation purposes.

The orders prescribe the procedure for the direct election of Mayors of Municipal Corporations and Chairpersons of Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats by the electorate of the respective Urban Local Body, along with the election of Ward Members. Separate rules have also been issued for the indirect election of Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons.

Under the amended municipal laws, the Mayor of a Municipal Corporation and the Chairperson of a Municipality/Nagar Panchayat will be elected directly by persons whose names appear in the electoral roll of the respective Corporation or Municipality, replacing the earlier system of indirect election by elected and eligible ex-officio members.

The rules issued for Municipal Corporations and Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats provide the detailed statutory procedure for conduct of elections to the offices of Mayor and Chairperson and for Ward Members.