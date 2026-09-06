Foundation must be laid in schools for tech-based education: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu called upon teachers to develop their respective schools into distinctive brands. The government’s objective is to ensure that every child of school-going age remains in school, he said. He urged teachers to encourage students to develop a love for learning and nurture innovation, creativity and the ability to overcome challenges. Students studying in Class VII should also be equipped to gain proficiency in AI, he said.

He said, on every Saturday, observed as a ‘No Bag Day’, schools should organise activities such as tree plantation, he suggested. He said the government is working with the objective of achieving 100 per cent literacy in the State by 2027.

Technologies such as Clicker and AI Tutor are being used to bring changes in the teaching process, the Chief Minister said and expressed his wish for India to become a global leader by 2047 and for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as the No. 1 State in the country. The foundation for achieving this goal must be laid in schools, and teachers are the ones who can make it possible, he said.

The Chief Minister said technology had brought new challenges for teachers and that the teaching profession had undergone a complete transformation. He called for encouraging spirituality and healthy practices such as yoga and meditation among students.

India could regain its position as Vishwaguru only through teachers, Naidu said, calling upon them to shape students into future leaders.

The CM and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh felicitated 175 teachers selected as best teachers across the State.