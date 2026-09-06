Foundation must be laid in schools for tech-based education: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for sweeping changes in the education system to align with rapidly evolving technology and added that courses from the school level to higher education need to be restructured. At this stage, teachers have great responsibility to enrich the students to meet future challenges. He suggested creating awareness among students about emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum technology, robotics and data analytics.
Participating in the State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Chief Minister extended greetings to all teachers who are shaping the students who represent the nation’s future.The Chief Minister also visited an exhibition organised at the venue and enquired about various initiatives being undertaken by the School Education Department. Education Minister Nara Lokesh explained the educational reforms being implemented in the State.
Naidu said that even with the emergence of systems such as AI, nothing could replace teachers. He stressed that along with technology, students must be imbued with values, culture, patriotism and love for nature. The responsibility of preparing students to face the competitive world has increased further, he said and felt that education should not be confined to theory. Students should be given opportunities to step outside classrooms and learn through experience, he said adding that his vision was to shape the education system according to industrial requirements.
Naidu called upon teachers to develop their respective schools into distinctive brands. The government’s objective is to ensure that every child of school-going age remains in school, he said. He urged teachers to encourage students to develop a love for learning and nurture innovation, creativity and the ability to overcome challenges. Students studying in Class VII should also be equipped to gain proficiency in AI, he said.
He said, on every Saturday, observed as a ‘No Bag Day’, schools should organise activities such as tree plantation, he suggested. He said the government is working with the objective of achieving 100 per cent literacy in the State by 2027.
Technologies such as Clicker and AI Tutor are being used to bring changes in the teaching process, the Chief Minister said and expressed his wish for India to become a global leader by 2047 and for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as the No. 1 State in the country. The foundation for achieving this goal must be laid in schools, and teachers are the ones who can make it possible, he said.
The Chief Minister said technology had brought new challenges for teachers and that the teaching profession had undergone a complete transformation. He called for encouraging spirituality and healthy practices such as yoga and meditation among students.
India could regain its position as Vishwaguru only through teachers, Naidu said, calling upon them to shape students into future leaders.
The CM and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh felicitated 175 teachers selected as best teachers across the State.