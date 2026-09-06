KGH CoC lab boosts tribal blood disorder screening

VIJAYAWADA: Healthcare services for tribal communities in North Andhra have received a significant boost with the Centre of Competence (CoC) laboratory at King George Hospital (KGH), Vizag, facilitating early diagnosis and treatment of genetic blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia.

Established for the first time in the State and launched in May this year, the laboratory is functioning as a regional diagnostic centre for Vizag, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and ASR districts. The initiative is being implemented with special focus from State Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav to provide advanced healthcare services to people in tribal areas.

The laboratory has tested 121 blood samples so far, with genetic haemoglobin variants or carrier conditions detected in 94 samples. It means that 77.7% of the samples tested showed genetic haemoglobin abnormalities or carrier status.

Among those diagnosed, 33 had sickle cell trait (HbAS), while 23 had homozygous sickle cell disease (HbSS). Thalassemia trait was detected in 10 people, thalassemia major in six and a combined sickle cell-thalassemia in other six. Rare variants such as HbD, HbC and HbE were in two people.