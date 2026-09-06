PCB slaps Rs 21.01 crore fine on paper mill

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the continued non-compliance, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has imposed an Environmental Compensation of Rs 21.01 crore on the Andhra Paper Limited company.

It may be recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently expressed his serious concern that Andhra Paper Limited has repeatedly violated the guidelines prescribed by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and environmental regulations, and has failed to rectify the deficiencies despite being given repeated directions, notices, sufficient time and opportunities.

He inspected the Turpulanka Sand Shoals and surrounding areas on May 26. Based on the environmental violations observed during the inspection, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board issued show-cause notices to Andhra Paper Limited on May 28 and June 12, 2026.

With the objective of facilitating industries while ensuring environmental compliance, the board had earlier issued several directions and notices to Andhra Paper Limited and provided adequate time and opportunities to establish an alternative waste disposal system and rectify the deficiencies identified in the process.