Re-survey 2.0 to make AP land dispute-free by March 2027

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is undertaking ‘Re-survey 2.0’ across the State to provide a permanent solution to land-related issues and prevent recurrence of errors, with the objective of making Andhra Pradesh a land-dispute-free State by March 2027, State Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records Ronanki Kurmanath said on Saturday.

The re-survey is being conducted in 628 villages under Phase-I, 748 under Phase-II, 729 under Phase-III, 1,645 under Phase-IV and 1,343 villages under Phase-V. As many as 2,800 teams equipped with advanced rovers are conducting the survey across the State.

Kurmanath made these remarks during an inspection of the re-survey at Guntupalli village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district on Saturday. He inspected the field-level survey along with officials and expressed satisfaction over the participation of farmers.

He instructed officials to inform farmers in advance and ensure that the concerned farmer or a family member was present when the survey commenced. After completion of the survey, boundary details should be verified against relevant documents in the presence of farmers, he said. He also stressed the mandatory registration of e-KYC.

The Director directed District Survey Officer Y Mohan Rao to ensure that farmers received information until pattadar passbooks with measurements were issued. Kurmanath said the land details identified at the field level would be cross-checked with records in the presence of farmers.