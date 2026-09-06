Supply uninterrupted power, CPDCL CMD directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) Chairman & Managing Director P Pullareddy conducted a comprehensive review meeting with the CGMs, GMs, SEs, EEs and other senior officials of the DISCOM at Vidyut Nilayam, Vijayawada.

The CMD reviewed various aspects including quality and reliability of power supply, consumer grievance redressal, reduction of line losses, prevention of power theft, electrical safety, maintenance of power lines and distribution transformers, performance of substations, control of power interruptions and peak demand management.

Pullareddy stated that providing quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers is the primary objective of APCPDCL.

He directed the officials and staff to respond immediately to power interruptions and ensure that consumer complaints are resolved within the stipulated time.

The APCPDCL CMD instructed them to identify frequently tripping feeders, overloaded transformers and vulnerable power lines and take advance maintenance measures.