Vizag zoo receives four new species in exchange for animals with Guj temple trust

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam has received four species from the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar, Gujarat, as part of an inter-State animal exchange programme.

The animals arrived at IGZP in the early hours of Saturday. Under the exchange, three zebras including one male and two females were received in return for three Indian gaurs including one male and two females sent by IGZP.

Similarly, four stump-tailed macaques, comprising two males and two females, were sent to the trust in exchange for three red-necked wallabies of one male and two females.

Two gharials, one male and one female, were exchanged for four cotton-top tamarins, comprising two males and two females.

In addition, IGZP also received two common marmosets, one male and one female.

In a press release here on Saturday, IGZP Curator G Mangamma said the new species would add to the zoo’s collection and provide visitors an opportunity to see species not previously housed there.

Mangamma stated the exchange was carried out after identifying surplus and required animals at both institutions, obtaining Central Zoo Authority approval and completing pre-transport health checks and safe transportation in accordance with animal welfare norms.

The latest exchange is part of a series of similar programmes undertaken by IGZP, including exchanges with Kanpur Zoological Park in September 2025, Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, Ranchi, in November 2025, and zoos in Assam and Nandankanan Biological Park, Bhubaneswar, in March 2026.