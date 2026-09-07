Andra Pradesh Minister Lokesh meets kin of two late TDP leaders

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and IT, Electronics & Communications Nara Lokesh visited Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Sunday and offered condolences to the families of two deceased TDP leaders.

Lokesh first visited Adusupalli village in Pakala mandal and met the family members of late A Anjaneyulu Naidu at their residence. He offered his condolences and consoled the bereaved family.

Later, he proceeded to Peddakaluva village in Gangadhara Nellore mandal of Chittoor district, where he visited the residence of late Vasanth Kumar between 8.30 pm and 9 pm and conveyed his condolences to the family.