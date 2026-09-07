AP JAC puts stir on hold for now

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati has decided to temporarily defer its proposed agitation programme following assurances given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on several long-pending demands of government employees and pensioners.

The decision was taken at a joint State-level executive meeting of AP JAC Amaravati and its State Women’s Wing held at Revenue Bhavan here on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkate swarlu.

The meeting reviewed the decisions announced by the Chief Minister during his recent meeting with employee associations.

The employee representatives welcomed the government’s decisions to appoint a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Commissioner, release two Dearness Allowances (DAs), restore the additional pension for pensioners and sanction surrender leave for employees and police personnel. The decision to facilitate the use of Employee Health Cards was also welcomed.

However, some district leaders expressed disappointment over the lack of an announcement on Interim Relief (IR), which employees have been demanding, and the absence of clarity on the payment of pending arrears.

Following detailed discussions, the meeting decided to wait for a specified period, placing faith in the assurances given by the Chief Minister.

The AP JAC Amaravati unanimously urged the government to announce and implement IR at the earliest. It also demanded that the government announce a clear roadmap for clearing the pending arrears and ensure that the payment details are reflected in employees’ pay slips. The meeting also stressed the need for mutual trust between the government and employee associations in implementing decisions reached through negotiations. In view of the assurances given by the CM, the AP JAC Amaravati resolved to temporarily defer its agitation.