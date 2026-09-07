CM Yogi to attend Nellore SBT’s Silver Jubilee celebrations

NELLORE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the silver jubilee celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust at Venkatachalam in Nellore district on September 7, Managing Trustee Deepa Venkat announced in a statement.

Adityanath will first visit the Soma Skill Centre on the Akshara Vidyalaya campus, followed by an interaction with students at noon. Later, he will reach the Praja Mandiram at Swarna Bharat Trust to participate in the jubilee celebrations and address the gathering.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Ministers Dr P Narayana and Y Satya Kumar, AP BJP president PVN Madhav, MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Deepa Venkat noted that the Trust, established in 2001, was inspired by Venkaiah Naidu’s vision of rural development and has completed 25 years of service.

She said the Trust’s activities were guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s call to return to villages and Nanaji Deshmukh’s rural development initiatives in Chitrakoot. Its objectives include removing poverty‑related barriers to education, providing skills to rural youth, economically empowering women and strengthening farmers through innovaton.