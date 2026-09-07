Craft crisis: Kondapalli’s famed toys confront battle for survival

VIJAYAWADA: For Andhra Pradesh, Kondapalli is more than a village known for its colourful wooden toys. The famous Kondapalli Bommallu, made traditionally from soft Tella Poniki wood, carry a rich folk-art tradition passed down through generations. The craft also has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

But while the toys continue to have buyers, the number of artisans making them is steadily falling. The craft now faces a bigger challenge — the lack of a new generation willing to take it up.

Several artisans who spoke about their work requested anonymity, saying they did not want to be identified.

An artisan who has been making Kondapalli toys for nearly 20 years after learning the craft from his father said the number of families involved in making pure wooden toys had fallen sharply.

“About 10 years ago, around 300 families were making these toys. Now, fewer than 30 are left,” he said.

He said the younger generation was not interested in continuing the family trade. “My father’s generation did this work. My children are not interested. They want to move to cities and find jobs,” he said.

Making Kondapalli toys requires considerable time and patience. A simple piece can take several hours, while intricate designs may take 10 to 15 hours. Artisans paid on a piece-rate basis earn around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 a day, depending on the number of pieces they complete.