Defer Bhogapuram merger with GVMC: MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nellimarla MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi has once again called for deferring the proposed merger of Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), maintaining that the region should first be allowed to develop around the newly operational international airport.Speaking at a private event in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Madhavi said the merger should not be taken up until the next elections, stressing that the interests of local residents and the future development of Bhogapuram should be considered before taking any decision.

Her remarks come shortly after Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao backed the proposal to merge Bhogapuram with GVMC. Madhavi noted that the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport had opened up significant development opportunities for Bhogapuram and surrounding areas. The improved connectivity was expected to give a fresh push to real estate, commercial and industrial activity and create employment opportunities for local youth, she added.

She pointed out that North Andhra, with Bhogapuram at the centre of the emerging airport-led development, had the potential to become an important industrial growth hub. She urged youngsters to make use of the opportunities emerging in the region and work towards becoming self-reliant.

Jana Sena Nellimarla in-charge Lokam Prasad, former Poosapatirega sarpanch Kotla Raghu, TDP leader Anand and others attended the programme.