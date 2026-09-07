Experts seek an independent panel to assess AI data centres around Visakhapatnam

VISHAKAPATNAM: An independent expert committee should conduct a comprehensive assessment of the proposed AI data centres around Visakhapatnam and place its findings in the public domain, speakers at a national-level public meeting demanded on Sunday.

“The assessment should cover land allotments, water and power requirements, environmental impacts, public consultations, local employment, government incentives and data security,” they emphasised.

The meeting, organised by Green Visakha at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram in Dabagardens, focused on the proposed data centre projects with a combined capacity of around 6,500 MW.

Retired IAS officer EAS Sarma, Swatch AP member Sripath Roy, Human Rights Forum member V.S. Krishna and Madras High Court advocate D. Nagasailaja addressed the meeting.

The speakers said they were not opposed to investment or digital infrastructure, but stressed that public resources should not be committed without assessing their long-term implications for local communities and the environment.