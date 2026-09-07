IMD warns of humid and hot weather in coastal Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hot, humid and uncomfortable weather at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over next two days, with thunderstorms and lightning.

The Director, Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, issued the seven‑day warning on Sunday. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely on September 6 and 7, accompanied by strong surface winds of 40–50 kmph in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

On September 8, hot and humid conditions may persist, with winds of 30-40 kmph. Similar winds are expected on September 9 and 10.

The weather is forecast to turn wetter later, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 11 and 12. The IMD has advised precautions during thunderstorms and gusty winds.