Meet on aqua crisis to be held in Amalapuram on September 7

AMALAPURAM: Over 3,000 aqua farmers will meet at the Kshatriya Function Hall in Amalapuram, Ambedkar Konaseema district, on Monday to discuss the problems being faced by the aqua sector and the future course of action to resolve the crisis faced by aqua farmers.

The aqua farmers will gather under the banner of “Aqua Farmers Porubata” from across the State. Aqua Farmers Association leader Tatavarthi Nagabhusanam and others stated that the entire aqua sector is facing destruction due to new policies of the government.

Therefore, all aqua farmers have decided to review the current scenario of aquaculture and discuss future initiatives, he said.

The meeting will address the farmers’ anger over the hike in feed prices, which have been raised twice in a single month. It is known fact that aqua farmers have long been demanding fair prices for their shrimp and raising concerns about the practices of processing plants.

They are demanding a focus on the supply of quality seed and action against hatcheries that lack traceability.

They are also calling for increased electricity subsidies for aqua farmers and a relaxation of government regulations regarding electricity consumption for water motors.

Furthermore, they are demanding Central Government intervention in shrimp procurement through NCEL, insisting that the aqua cess paid by farmers should benefit the farmers themselves and that subsidies be provided through the NFDB.

They are also urging the government to find a permanent solution to the viral diseases plaguing the aquaculture sector.

Kakinada District Aqua Farmers Association president Dendukuri Satthibabu Raju, and others demanded that the government take necessary steps to control aqua feed prices. In May this year, aqua farmers in Ambedkar Konaseema district had planned to declare a “Crop Holiday.”

They suspected a syndicate between aqua feed dealers and exporters.