MLA Sujana Chowdary inaugurates new offices at Bhavanipuram, Nandigama

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West MLA and former Union Minister Yelamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) on Sunday inaugurated two new party offices — his constituency office at Bhavanipuram and a BJP office at Nandigama.

The Bhavanipuram office, opened to bring administration closer to the people, was inspected by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), MLC Varla Ramaiah and alliance leaders. MP Chinni praised Sujana’s working style, noting that though he is available in the constituency only two days a week, he leads in development with a master plan addressing drainage and hill area issues. He said the office staff are equipped to resolve grievances, reflecting effective field‑level service.

MLC Ramaiah lauded Sujana’s ability to connect with all sections, describing him as “poor among poor, rich among rich.” He said the West constituency’s performance ranks among the best of 175 constituencies. Sujana said the Bhavanipuram office was set up to make services accessible with continuous grievance monitoring, beyond caste and religion.

He highlighted priorities in education, health, preventive medicine for pregnant women, improved living standards for hill dwellers, and drug control through CC cameras, and coordination with Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu.

At Nandigama, Sujana inaugurated the new BJP office, calling it a platform to spread party ideology and solve public problems. He recalled BJP’s rise from two seats in 1984 to over 300, terming it extraordinary.