No objection for increasing GVMC wards to 150: YSRCP

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSR Congress Party has no objection to increasing the number of GVMC wards to either 120 or 150, but the delimitation process should be transparent and ensure administrative convenience for people, party district president K K Raju said on Sunday.

Responding to the notification issued by officials on the delimitation of GVMC wards, Raju questioned the changes made to the earlier notification issued in May, pointing out that even four months had not elapsed between the two notifications.

“If the changes were made based on objections and representations received from the public, officials should disclose which objections had led to the changes and what modifications were made,” he demanded stating that making changes without clearly explaining the reasons, either in the notification or through a public statement, was not appropriate.

Raju maintained that the YSR Congress was ready to face elections irrespective of number of wards.