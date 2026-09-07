NTR Bharosa Scheme: Eligible people can apply for new pensions from September 7

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will accept applications for new pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme from September 7 to 16, providing an opportunity to eligible senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable sections who have so far been left out of the social security net.

Applications will be received at Swarna Gramam and Swarna Ward centres across the State. The government has prescribed a fixed schedule for processing the applications, from online registration and e-KYC to field-level verification and final approval.

Preliminary eligibility scrutiny will be conducted from September 17 to 21, followed by physical and departmental verification, eligibility determination and recommendations from September 22 to 24.

The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) will prepare budget proposals, and the government approval process will be completed on September 25 and 26. Pensions will be sanctioned to eligible beneficiaries in phases.

Applicants will have to submit prescribed forms along with Aadhaar, rice card or income certificate and category-specific documents. These include husband’s death certificate for widow pensions, a SADAREM certificate showing at least 40% benchmark disability for persons with disabilities, and relevant departmental certificates for handloom workers, fishermen, Dappu artistes, cobblers, toddy tappers and transgenders.

AP provides pensions to 61,92,396 people now, involving a monthly expenditure of Rs 2,694 crore. Nearly 12.88% of State’s population is covered by the pension scheme.