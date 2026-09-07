Police conduct searches at residence of Koneti Sulochana in Annamayya district

TIRUPATI: Police conducted searches at the residence of Koneti Sulochana in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district in connection with allegations of land grabbing involving properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The searches, carried out on Saturday, came to light on Sunday.

The searches were conducted pursuant to a court-issued warrant based on a complaint lodged by Marpuri Venkatesh Naidu.

Three special police teams led by Madanapalle DSP Buchiraj, along with CIs Mohan Kumar, Rajareddy and Mohammed Rafi, searched Sulochana’s residence as well as the house of her brother Srinivasulu.

Police reportedly seized around 50 sets of property-related documents and other records. Investigators also found 15 old blank bond papers bearing allegedly forged signatures.

According to the police, the blank bonds were suspected to have been used to obtain signatures from people on the pretext of providing loans and subsequently using the documents to make claims over their properties.

DSP Buchiraj said the seized documents had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination.

Alleged property transactions under scanner