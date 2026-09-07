Tobacco market improves as competition picks up in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the market conditions in Andhra Pradesh’s 2025-26 FCV tobacco auctions are showing signs of improvement, with buyer participation and competition picking up in recent weeks.

He said that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the government is taking continuous measures to ensure better market conditions and remunerative prices for tobacco farmers.

In a release issued on Sunday, Atchanniadu said that as of September 4, about 86.59 million kg of FCV tobacco had been marketed over 132 auction days. Against the authorised crop size of 142 million kg, actual production was estimated at around 236 million kg. The average price recorded so far was `209.83 per kg, compared with the final average price of `248.86 per kg last year.

Atchannaidu said the substantial increase in production this season had resulted in a surplus and exerted pressure on the market. However, the situation had been improving, with buyers showing greater interest and competition at auction platforms increasing.

The Minister said the proportion of ‘no-bid’ bales had declined considerably. The current daily average was around 11-12 per cent, while some auction platforms were recording less than 1-2 per cent.