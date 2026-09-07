VMRDA draws up plans for Kailasagiri makeover to attract more footfalls

VISAKHAPATNAM: With visitor footfall at Kailasagiri rising following the addition of attractions such as the glass bridge and Trishul, the VMRDA is planning a fresh round of development works to make the hill a more attractive tourism destination and ease access to the popular spot.

VMRDA in-charge Metropolitan Commissioner Ketan Garg, who inspected Kailasagiri and Thotlakonda, directed officials to expedite plans for an alternative ghat road to the hill. At present, the main road is the only access route to Kailasagiri, and the Commissioner stressed the need for an additional road keeping future tourist traffic and other requirements in mind.

During the inspection, officials briefed him on ongoing and proposed works at Kailasagiri and informed him that visitor numbers had increased significantly after the glass bridge and Trishul were introduced.

Garg also directed officials to identify a suitable site and prepare proposals for an Energy Park at Kailasagiri. Reviewing the unfinished works taken up earlier for a resort, officials said proposals were now being prepared for a 25-room facility.