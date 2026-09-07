VMRDA draws up plans for Kailasagiri makeover to attract more footfalls

VISAKHAPATNAM: With visitor footfall at Kailasagiri rising following the addition of attractions such as the glass bridge and Trishul, the VMRDA is planning a fresh round of development works to make the hill a more attractive tourism destination and ease access to the popular spot.
VMRDA in-charge Metropolitan Commissioner Ketan Garg, who inspected Kailasagiri and Thotlakonda, directed officials to expedite plans for an alternative ghat road to the hill. At present, the main road is the only access route to Kailasagiri, and the Commissioner stressed the need for an additional road keeping future tourist traffic and other requirements in mind.
During the inspection, officials briefed him on ongoing and proposed works at Kailasagiri and informed him that visitor numbers had increased significantly after the glass bridge and Trishul were introduced.
Garg also directed officials to identify a suitable site and prepare proposals for an Energy Park at Kailasagiri. Reviewing the unfinished works taken up earlier for a resort, officials said proposals were now being prepared for a 25-room facility.
Observing that the hospitality sector has considerable potential in Visakhapatnam, with several hotels coming up along the stretch from the city to Bheemili, Garg asked officials to organise a meeting with leading hotel operators to obtain their suggestions. The inputs, he noted, could be incorporated into proposals for the future development of Kailasagiri. He also directed officials to incorporate the proposed use of available land parcels at Kailasagiri into the master plan being prepared for the hill, keeping future requirements in mind. The Commissioner further called for a comprehensive review of development proposals aimed at improving the experience for tourists and visitors.
At Thotlakonda, Garg inspected a site identified by VMRDA for development near the beach road. He directed officials to prepare proposals for a landscaped park that could provide a pleasant recreational space for both residents and tourists. He later inspected several layouts being developed by VMRDA and reviewed their progress, housing plots, basic infrastructure and proposed development works.
VMRDA Secretary Muralikrishna, EO Dayanidhi, CE Vinay Kumar, DFO Ramanamurthy, Addl Secretary Rushibabu, AO Venkateswara Rao, SE Rambabu and others participated in the inspection .