Andhra Pradesh HC directs CID to hasten probe into e-stamps case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the CID authorities to expedite the investigation into the alleged e-stamp irregularities reported in Kalyandurg of Anantapur district and complete it within a stipulated timeframe.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the directions on Monday while hearing a public interest litigation filed by former YSR Congress Party MP from Anantapur, Talari Rangayya, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged e-stamp scam.

The court directed the CID to submit an updated report on the progress of the investigation at the next hearing and adjourned the case. Public Prosecutor Menda Lakshminarayana, appearing for the CID, informed the court that the investigation was progressing.