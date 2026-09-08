Concern over Kolleru Lake lands

ELURU: The Supreme Court’s direction to demarcate wetland boundaries within two months has revived concerns among communities living around Kolleru Lake, where environmental protection and the livelihoods of lakhs of people remain closely linked.

Kolleru, one of Asia’s largest freshwater lakes and an internationally recognised Ramsar wetland, lies between the Krishna and Godavari river systems.

The present debate centres on the 10th contour, which covers around 2.25 lakh acres, and the sanctuary area notified up to the fifth contour under GO 120 of October 4, 1999, covering about 77,138 acres.

Trimutrulu Reddy of the Wildlife Bird Sanctuary, Eluru, told TNIE that “whatever contour is officially recorded by the department is what has to be followed” and not assumptions.

The clarification comes amid growing anxiety among residents over the implications of the Supreme Court’s directions. Representatives of the Voice of Kolleru movement contend that the 10th contour consists of private, assigned and other lands and contend that the lands should not be automatically treated as wetlands.

Environmentalist T Patanjali Shastri has maintained that conservation measures need not necessarily be viewed as being against aquaculture, provided activities are regulated scientifically.

Former Andhra Pradesh Fish Farmers Association president Mudunuri Seetharama Raju said the government should take the livelihood concerns of local communities into account.