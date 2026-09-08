Eligibility of candidates being examined in DSC recruitment: AP officials

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday dismissed allegations regarding the TET eligibility, caste certificates and authenticity of sports certificates of candidates selected under the Sports Quota in the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, School Education Commissioner Thameem Ansariya and SAAP Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director Bharani said the allegations circulating on social media and also some media reports were not supported by official records.

They said the eligibility of candidates is being examined on the basis of applicable rules, official records and verification from the concerned authorities.

The officials said every case was being scrutinised individually and that appropriate action would be taken if any certificate was found to be fake or if a candidate was found to have violated eligibility norms.

At the same time, they said eligible candidates would not be penalised merely based on allegations.

On TET eligibility, Ansariya said TET was prescribed as an essential qualification for teacher appointments for Classes 1 to 8. In Andhra Pradesh, the qualifying marks were 60 per cent for OC/EWS candidates, 50 per cent for BC candidates and 40 per cent for SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates.