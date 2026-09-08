‘I want all NDA MLAs to be back in 2029’: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he wanted all MLAs representing the NDA to be re-elected in the 2029 elections, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was using his visits to constituencies not only to explain the performance of various departments but also to offer suggestions to MLAs. “I did the same during my visit to Narasapuram,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured MLAs of the government’s support in helping them develop as leaders and urged them to strengthen their ties with the public and party cadre.

During a discussion on welfare programmes at the TDP leadership conclave at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Naidu said the coalition government was providing welfare benefits on a much larger scale than the previous government. He said Thalliki Vandanam was benefiting 67 lakh students, while Annadata Sukhibhava provided to 47 lakh farmers.