MSMEs must grow beyond domestic markets to compete globally: NTR District Collector

VIJAYAWADA: AP MSMEs should grow beyond domestic markets to compete globally, said NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha at the AP Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet-2026 that began at Novotel, Vijayawada on Monday.

Organised as part of the AP MSME Export Development Programme (AP MxDP) under RAMP, by AP MSME Development Corporation and India SME Forum, the two-day meet aims to connect state MSMEs with international buyers.

Over 200 MSMEs and 34 international buyers from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Japan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and others took part. The target is 100 export pacts and Rs 100 crore in business.

Lakshmisha said AP is leading in innovation and investments, and the government’s ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’ policy aims to turn job seekers into entrepreneurs. He urged MSMEs to upgrade quality to meet global standards.

AP MSME Development Corporation CEO Vishwa Manoharan said the meet aims to convert B2B talks into real export orders. Eleven priority sectors including agri-food, agri-machinery, textiles, electronics, pharma, medical devices, wellness, solar, chemicals, auto components and engineering products are represented.

India SME Forum President Vinod Kumar said bringing global buyers to Vijayawada makes international markets accessible for small industries.