RBI gives scheduled bank status for Coastal Bank

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal Bank has achieved a significant milestone in the Indian banking sector, through a notification issued by the RBI on September 4, 2026.

The Bank has now been included in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, thereby attaining the status of a Scheduled Bank, said B Venugopal Reddy, MD & CEO of the Bank.

The MD stated that the Scheduled Bank status is an official recognition of the bank’s financial strength, sound governance, and sustained commitment to regional banking.

With this status, the bank’s institutional standing will be strengthened, while enhancing public confidence to expand its operations.