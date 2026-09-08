Special rice outlet for Andhra Pradesh people living in New Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Monday inaugurated a special rice outlet at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to provide quality rice and essential commodities at affordable prices to people from the State residing in the national capital.

The outlet has been established by the Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Department on the initiative of the Resident Commissioner.

Speaking to the media, Manohar said the initiative was aimed at making quality rice varieties produced by Andhra Pradesh farmers available to Telugu people living in Delhi. He said different varieties of rice, including KNM and BPT, would be made available at the outlet. In addition, 64 varieties of essential commodities procured through the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) would be sold at subsidised prices.

The Minister said the government would provide necessary support to further improve the services and ensure transparency in the functioning of the outlet. Qualified personnel would be engaged to ensure that consumers receive quality products without inconvenience, he added.

AP Bhavan Special Commissioner Arja Srikanth, Government Adviser A.K. Jain, AP Bhavan officials and media representatives attended the programme.