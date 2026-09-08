YSRP's Sajjala reiterates demand for resignation of HRD Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP has reiterated its demand for the resignation of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that more evidence is coming out with every passing day.

Speaking to the media at the party central office in Tadepalli on Monday, Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said with new evidence surfacing every passing day and the cover-up bid of the coalition is turning meek and weak, Lokesh should quit his post instead of asking officials to give rejoinders.

“It seems that the DSC was conducting in a manner that teacher posts were on the offer for price, and the government defence has been shrinking with new evidence coming out. All fingers are pointing towards Lokesh in the DSC and he is to blame for the irregularities and he cannot shirk responsibility.

The irregularities are glaring in the sports quota appointments and the government is running for cover, he said.