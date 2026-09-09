132 KV substation commissioned at Namburu in Andhra's Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar along with Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, MLA inaugurated a newly constructed 132 KV substation at Namburu in Guntur district on Tuesday.

The substation was built at a cost of Rs 29.71 crore and is expected to strengthen power supply to the surrounding areas, particularly for agricultural and industrial consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar said the State government is taking up the construction of substations on a large scale across Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said the alliance government is investing Rs 6,000 crore to strengthen infrastructure in the Energy Department.

The new substations and transmission lines would help substantially reduce transmission losses and improve the quality and reliability of power supply, he said.

The Minister alleged that the YSRCP regime had failed to complete several substations, resulting in power supply-related problems in various areas.

The commissioning of the Namburu substation would help meet the growing agricultural and industrial power demand in the locality and address low-voltage problems, he said.

Ravi Kumar said eight Transco substations would be completed and commissioned within the next two months. He added that the coalition government had sanctioned 13 additional substations since assuming office.