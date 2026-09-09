Andhra government to sell essential commodities at 30% less than open market prices

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has said essential commodities will be sold at 30% less than open market prices in the State.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Manohar said, “The State government is continuously reviewing the prices of essential commodities in the open market, and taking steps to make the goods available to people at affordable prices. As part of this, onions will be sold at Rs 32 a kg through 115 Rythu Bazaars and mobile counters across the State from next week.”

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India have responded positively to AP’s request to supply onions, red gram and palm oil at subsidised prices.

“Prices in the open market have increased due to El Nino conditions and other factors. Hence, we are striving to ensure that the government stands by the people. We held discussions with Central officials to bring essential commodities within the reach of consumers,” he said.

Using the Centre’s Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), onions will be sold at `32 a kg from next week, Manohar said.