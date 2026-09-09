Andhra government to sell essential commodities at 30% less than open market prices

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has said essential commodities will be sold at 30% less than open market prices in the State.
Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, Manohar said, “The State government is continuously reviewing the prices of essential commodities in the open market, and taking steps to make the goods available to people at affordable prices. As part of this, onions will be sold at Rs 32 a kg through 115 Rythu Bazaars and mobile counters across the State from next week.”
The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India have responded positively to AP’s request to supply onions, red gram and palm oil at subsidised prices.
“Prices in the open market have increased due to El Nino conditions and other factors. Hence, we are striving to ensure that the government stands by the people. We held discussions with Central officials to bring essential commodities within the reach of consumers,” he said.
Using the Centre’s Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), onions will be sold at `32 a kg from next week, Manohar said.
Nadendla: Centre will adopt AP rice model across all States next month
Along with Rythu Bazaars, mobile counters will also be deployed to sell onions at a subsidised price as suggested by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, he said.
The State will also supply 1.20 lakh metric tonnes of red gram and 86,400 kilolitres of palm oil at subsidised prices through fair price shops. These commodities will be supplied to 1.46 lakh families through the public distribution system, he explained.
“One kg of red gram will be supplied to every eligible cardholder. The sale of quality essential commodities at 30% less than the open market prices will provide a major relief to common people,” Manohar said, thanking the Centre for extending support to AP through the Price Stabilisation Fund.
The Civil Supplies Minister said the AP government had successfully implemented a pilot project to reduce the content of broken rice (nukalu) in rice supplied through fair price shops to 10% with the objective of increasing rice consumption.
The Centre would issue orders next month to replicate the model across all States. “It is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh that the innovative approach adopted by AP to increase rice consumption is being replicated across the country,” he said.
Manohar described the move as a major change in the three-decade-old public distribution system 1,000 Mee Marts The Civil Supplies Minister said 1,000 Mee Marts are being linked with NCCF to provide consumers quality commodities at lower prices. Agreements in this regard have already been signed. Once 130 Mee Marts are ready, they will be launched across the State in a festive atmosphere, he said.
On Kharif paddy procurement, he said the Civil Supplies Department had evolved a plan to buy 35-38 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers at support price.