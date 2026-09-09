APCPDCL urges Ganesh mandap organisers to ensure electrical safety

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) CMD P Pullareddy has advised organisers of Ganesh mandaps to strictly adhere to electrical safety measures during the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

Calling upon the organisers to “Celebrate with devotion, celebrate with safety,” the CMD urged them to exercise utmost caution while making electrical decoration arrangements and using temporary power supply at the mandaps.

He advised organisers to set up Ganesh mandaps at a safe distance from electrical poles and overhead power lines. Necessary precautions should be taken to ensure that no electrical wires pass over or come into contact with the mandaps. Only quality wires, switches and plugs should be used for decorative lighting, he said.

The CMD made it clear that organisers should not obtain unauthorised electricity connections. All electrical wiring and related works should be carried out only by qualified electricians. Pullareddy advised organisers to take extra precautions during rains and ensure that electrical equipment, wires and connections do not get wet. Wet equipments should never be touched with bare hands, he cautioned.

He also appealed to the public not to touch any snapped, hanging or fallen electrical wires. Such incidents should immediately be reported to the 1912 toll-free number.

The CMD advised organisers to ensure that electrical decorations and other arrangements at the mandaps do not obstruct the movement of devotees and the general public. Adequate space should also be maintained for emergency vehicles and essential services.

As part of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, temporary electricity connections will be provided to Ganesh mandaps up to September 26, the CMD said.

Organisers can apply for temporary connections through Swarna Gram/Ward Secretariats, the APCPDCL website and MeeSeva centres, he said. He warned organisers against illegal or unauthorised use of electricity, saying the authorities would register cases and take necessary action as per rules if they detected unauthorised connections.

The temporary power supply charges are Rs 1,000 for 500 watts and Rs 2,250 for 1,000 watts. Application fee of Rs 100 will apply.