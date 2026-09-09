BJP, TDP, JSP alliance intact for local polls: MP Daggubati Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: BJP national vice-president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari said the party would contest the forthcoming local body elections in alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP), and work to strengthen its position across the State.

Addressing a BJP programme in Rajamahendravaram, Purandeswari highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government and said the party had been working for the country’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. She urged party workers to take the government’s welfare and development programmes to the people.

She said the BJP would focus on strengthening its organisation at the grassroots level and expanding its presence in villages and local communities. The local body elections would provide an opportunity to consolidate the alliance and strengthen the party’s organisational base in the State, she added.

BJP State president PVN Madhav, who hoisted 100 party flags in Rajamahendravaram and addressed a rally, described the event as a festival of the Godavari and thanked people for their response. He urged BJP workers to oppose anti-development forces and draw inspiration from party founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Madhav said 17 Bharatiya Jana Sangh workers had sacrificed their lives during the movement for Goa’s liberation. He said India was progressing from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under Modi’s leadership and cited 7.8 per cent GDP growth as an indication of the country’s economic progress.

He said the Centre had released `100 crore for the Godavari Pushkarams and asserted that the Polavaram project would be completed by 2027, ushering in a new phase of agricultural development in AP.