Citizens’ forum seeks plan to curb Vizag air pollution

VISHAKAPATNAM: From coal dust at its two major ports to road dust, construction activity and diesel emissions, Visakhapatnam’s air pollution has multiple sources but no single coordinated response. The Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum has told the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), seeking an Integrated Air Pollution Action Plan for the city.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the APPCB, Forum secretary Capt N Viswanathan said the city’s industrial and port growth must go hand in hand with protecting the health and quality of life of its residents.

The Forum urged the APPCB to take the lead in bringing all concerned agencies, including the GVMC, Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports, APSRTC, Police, RTA, district administration and industries, on a common platform.

The Forum sought a comprehensive environmental audit of coal-handling operations at both ports, covering unloading, stockyards, transportation, dust suppression, wind barriers, road cleaning and air-quality monitoring.

It also called for recognised best practices such as covered conveyors, better stockpile management and tighter vehicle controls.

It urged the APPCB to make public the source apportionment study conducted by Andhra University and submitted to the board in 2025, saying the findings would help identify the relative contribution of different pollution sources and guide interventions.

The Forum also sought expansion of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS), including additional low-cost monitors at residential, industrial, traffic and port-influenced locations.

Red-category industries with air emissions should have appropriate continuous monitoring systems, with the data made accessible to the public, it noted.

Stricter enforcement against coal- and ash-carrying vehicles, surprise emission checks on diesel vehicles and stronger verification of Pollution Under Control certificates were among its other demands.

Authorities were also urged to examine restrictions on highly polluting vehicles older than 15 years.

The Forum called for better traffic management, dust control at construction sites, paving of road shoulders and increased greenery along medians. It also sought an alternative road through the Steel Plant area to divert heavy vehicles from densely populated stretches.

The Forum urged the APPCB to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies and major industries, and to make air-quality and compliance data accessible to citizens.