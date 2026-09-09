CM Chandrababu to highlight revenue reforms during ‘Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in a Gram Sabha at Panduvaaripeta village in P Gannavaram Assembly constituency and distribute pattadar passbooks to eligible beneficiaries on Wednesday. He will visit Konaseema district as part of government’s flagship ‘Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku’ programme.

Naidu will explain the government’s measures to protect land rights, resolve re-survey-related issues, implement revenue reforms and safeguard land records through advanced technology.

The Chief Minister will participate in the cadre meeting at Budungapeta from 3.15 pm to 4.45 pm and return to the CM camp office at 5.40 pm.

It may be noted that the State government has distributed over 36 lakh pattadar passbooks in 8,234 villages across the State since January. This month, nearly 4 lakh additional patta passbooks have been readied for distribution in 783 villages.

The government aims to complete the programme by March by distributing more than 56 lakh pattadar passbooks in the remaining 8,582 villages across AP.

A significant step is expected to be taken during the Chief Minister’s visit towards resolving the decades-old issue concerning ground rent lands in Konaseema district. Some residential ground rent lands in Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, Mummidivaram and Ramachandrapuram have continued to be in the prohibited properties list under Section 22-A(1)(b) of Registration Act, owing to old revenue classification.

These lands have served as residential properties for decades, with permanent structures in many locations. Though the ground rent system ended in 1984, families still face difficulties in property transactions due to outdated revenue classifications.

A proposal seeks to treat these lands like Gramakantham and remove them from the 22-A prohibited list.

If implemented, the decision will benefit 1,416 residents. Resolve issues relating to 1,281 survey numbers benefiting families in Ambajipeta, Amalapuram, Mummidivaram and Ramachandrapuram.The Jayanthi Nagar in Machavaram village is also covered by the proposal. As many as 32 eligible residents identified in the locality are expected to benefit from the measure.

The government is giving priority to resolve long-pending land issues across the State in a phased manner.