GVMC makes permissions mandatory for Ganesh pandals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ganesh pandals, stages, banners, welcome arches and other temporary structures for Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations must be set up only after obtaining permission from the concerned departments, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said on Tuesday.

He directed organisers across all GVMC zones to erect such structures only at permitted locations and follow safety norms. Pandals should not obstruct roads, footpaths, drains, public movement or traffic. Organisers must also ensure that ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles have clear access.

The Commissioner said organisers should ensure that pandals and temporary structures are sturdy and safe. Proper precautions must be taken while installing electrical connections, wiring, lighting and generators to prevent accidents. Pandals should not be erected near electric poles, transformers, high-tension power lines or other hazardous locations.

During festivities and processions, organisers should coordinate with the Police, GVMC and other concerned departments and follow their instructions to ensure smooth traffic movement. Ketan Garg urged organisers and citizens to make the celebrations eco-friendly by giving preference to natural clay Ganesh idols and avoiding Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, chemical colours and other materials harmful to the environment. Organisers should also avoid single-use plastic and other banned plastic items for decorations and use eco-friendly alternatives.

He asked organisers to maintain cleanliness in and around pandals and segregate wet and dry waste before handing it over to GVMC sanitation personnel. Flowers, puja materials, food waste and other waste should not be dumped on roads, in drains or at public places.

After the celebrations, pandals and decoration materials should be removed promptly and the premises restored to a clean condition.

Ketan Garg also stressed the need to follow all instructions issued by the concerned departments during idol immersion.