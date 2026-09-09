Hasten works related to craft centres: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to expedite the establishment of Common Facility Centres (CFCs) for handicraft clusters across the State, with a focus on preserving traditional crafts and improving artisans’ livelihoods.

The Deputy Chief Minister recently interacted with artisans at the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Festival in Vijayawada and reviewed their problems. He directed officials to implement the assurances given to them and monitor progress in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation and district admin istrations.

Land acquisition has been completed and construction started for a CFC for Savara tribal painters in Sitampeta mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Land has also been identified for centres for Banjara bag artisans in Madanapalle, banana-fibre artisans in Anantapur and Kalamkari artisans in Pedana.

A health centre for Etikoppaka artisans has also been revived. The government is introducing QR codes on handicrafts to identify artisans and help them access wider markets.