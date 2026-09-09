JICA, NITI Aayog officials inspect Smart Kitchen in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) representative Yumiko Onishi and NITI Aayog health and nutrition specialist Mohit Sood inspected the functioning of Smart Kitchen system being implemented in Kadapa district as part of efforts to improve the quality and delivery of school meals.

Kadapa Collector Sridhar Cherukuri explained in detail the functioning of the Smart Kitchen at the ZP High School in Kondapeta village of Chennur mandal. He briefed the JICA and NITI Aayog representatives about the various sections of kitchen and processes followed in preparing and supplying meals to students.

The visiting officials later inspected the implementation of the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme at the PM ZP Girls’ High School and Junior College at Chennur mandal headquarters. They tasted the meals supplied through the Smart Kitchen and expressed satisfaction over their quality.

JICA representative Yumiko Onishi, NITI Aayog representative Mohit Sood, the Collector and Joint Collector Nidhi Meena also had lunch alongside the students and interacted with them during the meal.

During the visit, the Collector read out posters prepared by the students on the Smart Kitchen system and the mid-day meal scheme. The visiting officials also participated in a photo session with students.

Yumiko Onishi expressed satisfaction over the functioning and management of the Smart Kitchen system. The visit highlighted the efforts being made by the district administration to ensure nutritious, hygienic and quality meals for schoolchildren through an organised kitchen system.