Kurnool explores alternative idol immersion sites

KURNOOL: For the first time since the Ganesh immersion programme began in Kurnool, the traditional Vinayak Ghat on the KC Canal is likely to be replaced with alternative points on the Handri-Neeva Canal due to severe water shortage caused by the El Niño effect.

Industries Minister TG Bharath said officials were planning the shift as sufficient water was unavailable in the KC Canal.

Following a review with Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu and irrigation officials, the Handri-Neeva Canal was identified as suitable, with water available for another 12 to 14 days. Proposed immersion points include Nannur Toll Gate, Tadakanapalle and Ulindakonda, with the committee to select one site where the Kurnool Municipal Corporation will make arrangements.

Bharath said the fifth and seventh days would be most suitable for immersion due to better water availability.

He appealed to devotees to cooperate with authorities, install only one 1.5-foot clay idol, and immerse smaller idols at home. A Varuna Yagam will also be conducted in Kurnool seeking rains.

If showers replenish Sunkesula, water could be released into the KC Canal.