Living Tree Ganesha becomes major attraction in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: A rare living ‘Tree Ganesha’ made entirely from plants at a nursery in Pottlanka village in East Godavari district has become a major attraction ahead of Vinayaka Chavithi.

Nursery farmer Dhulam Dhanaraju of Murugan Nursery spent nearly two years shaping the nine-foot-tall and four-foot-wide Ganesha. He first built an iron-wire framework in the shape of Ganesha and planted four Malpighia shrubs around it. Through regular care and pruning, the plants gradually grew around the framework and took the shape of Lord Ganesha.

A Class X pass-out, Dhanaraju entered the nursery business driven by his interest in creating artistic plant sculptures. His creations, including chess pieces, garden lights and floral shapes, have attracted customers from several States.

Dhanaraju said he had not created the Tree Ganesha for sale. He said he would like to present it to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for display at his party office or farmhouse if given an opportunity.