Major setback for YSRCP as Chinna Srinu quits party, joins TDP with daughter

VIZIANGARAM: In a major setback for the YSRCP in Vizianagaram as well as North Andhra, Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman, nephew of Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana, and senior YSRCP leader Majji Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Chinna Srinu, submitted his resignation to the party primary membership on Tuesday.
He sent his resignation letter to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Chinna Srinu, who quit the posts of YSRCP district president and Bheemili party incharge, citing personal reasons, expressed his gratitude to Jagan for entrusting him with significant political responsibilities and positions over the years.
Later, Chinna Srinu, along with his daughter Siri Sahasra, joined the TDP in the presence of TDP national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national working president and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, MLAs Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Kondru Murali Mohan, and RVSKK Rangarao (Baby Nayana) and TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna.
Naidu formally inducted Chinna Srinu into the party at his Camp Office by draping the traditional yellow scarf.
The TDP supremo extended a warm welcome to Chinna Srinu and his followers. Siri Sahasra also joined the TDP on the occasion.
Speaking to mediapersons after joining the TDP, Chinna Srinu said the rapid pace of development and welfare initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the double engine circar in Andhra Pradesh inspired him to join the TDP.
ZP chief bid by Botcha’s daughter said to have triggered Srinu’s exit
“I always wish for the development of Vizianagaram as well as North Coastal Andhra as a citizen of the most backward region,” he said.
Chinna Srinu had carved a niche for himself in Vizianagaram as well as Uttarandhra politics. He entered politics as a background strategist for his maternal uncle Botcha, and earned the moniker “Shadow of Botcha” by managing the family’s local network, handling cadre grievances, and controlling the grassroots mechanics of Vizianagaram district after Botcha became a minister in YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s Cabinet.
Chinna Srinu stepped out from the hold of Botcha, joined the YSRCP in 2015, and caught the attention of Jagan within a short time. Jagan recognised Chinna Srinu’s command over the local cadre and appointed him as the district YSRCP president.
He spearheaded the YSRCP’s historic clean sweep in the 2019 elections, winning all nine Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the district.
Chinna Srinu proved his strength again in the local body elections, winning all 34 ZPTC seats in the district. Later, he was unanimously elected as the Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman.
His daughter Siri Sahasra has been active in social service through “Chinna Srinu Soldiers” organisation in Vizianagaram and neighbouring Parvathipuram-Manyam and Visakhapatnam districts to evolve as a political leader of significance.
Botcha’s announcement of the candidature of his daughter Anusha for the Zilla Parishad chairperson post in the ensuing elections is said to be the reason for Chinna Srinu’s sudden decision to quit the YSRCP.
Reason for sudden exit
Botcha Satyanarayana’s announcement of the candidature of his daughter Anusha for the Zilla Parishad chairperson post in the ensuing elections is said to be the reason for Chinna Srinu’s sudden decision to quit the YSRCP.