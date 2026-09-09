Major setback for YSRCP as Chinna Srinu quits party, joins TDP with daughter

VIZIANGARAM: In a major setback for the YSRCP in Vizianagaram as well as North Andhra, Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman, nephew of Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana, and senior YSRCP leader Majji Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Chinna Srinu, submitted his resignation to the party primary membership on Tuesday.

He sent his resignation letter to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chinna Srinu, who quit the posts of YSRCP district president and Bheemili party incharge, citing personal reasons, expressed his gratitude to Jagan for entrusting him with significant political responsibilities and positions over the years.

Later, Chinna Srinu, along with his daughter Siri Sahasra, joined the TDP in the presence of TDP national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national working president and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, MLAs Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Kondru Murali Mohan, and RVSKK Rangarao (Baby Nayana) and TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna.

Naidu formally inducted Chinna Srinu into the party at his Camp Office by draping the traditional yellow scarf.

The TDP supremo extended a warm welcome to Chinna Srinu and his followers. Siri Sahasra also joined the TDP on the occasion.

Speaking to mediapersons after joining the TDP, Chinna Srinu said the rapid pace of development and welfare initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the double engine circar in Andhra Pradesh inspired him to join the TDP.